Vijayawada: SRM University to enhance research collaboration

Vijayawada: SRM University-AP organised an interactive session with Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, on Saturday to enhance the research collaborations and capabilities of the institution.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof V S Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao, all the faculty members and research scholars took part in the conference.

The meeting deliberated on the need to develop platforms for effective research collaborations across multiple disciplines to maintain successful research careers. It accentuated on the necessity of bringing together inter-disciplinary resources, culture, talent, and scientific knowledge to enhance the depth and breadth of research capabilities. Prof V S Rao welcomed the gathering and introduced the guest of the day, Prof B S Murty, the much renowned Indian metallurgist who has been recognised with the highest science award in the country. He reminisced over the long association with IIT, Hyderabad and applauded Prof Murty for his research contribution.

Prof Murty put forward the need for bringing multi-disciplinarity into the engineering course framework. According to him, the cross-pollination of ideas across the disciplines of technology, medicine and environmental management is the ideal way to encourage inclusive development in society.

He mentioned a few such pioneering programmes such as M Tech in Medical Device Innovation and E-Waste Management, B Tech in Computational Engineering and Microelectronics introduced in IIT Hyderabad. Prof D Narayana Rao gave a brief overview of the research culture nurtured in the university.

He presented the list of research publications, patent publications and various other accomplishments of the university's faculty and students. He also gave a brief introduction to the various centres of excellence established at the university.