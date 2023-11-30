Vijayawada: State progressing in all sectors under Jagan’s rule says YSRCP leaders

Vijayawada : On the last day of the phase-II of YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra on Wednesday, senior leaders from the party reiterated how Andhra Pradesh had done very well across all parameters on the development front.

Party leaders representing the BC, SC, ST and Minority communities organised massive public meetings in Kurupam constituency in Manyam district (North zone) and Machilipatnam constituency in Krishna district (Central zone).

These gatherings underscored the Chief Minister’s commitment not just to the marginalised communities but to all sections of people. The YSRCP leaders explained the progress achieved in the fields of agriculture, industry, education, healthcare and infrastructure development.

With ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ campaign also taking place at the same time where the YSRCP cadre is going to every household to highlight the promises fulfilled by CM Jagan and also exposing how the TDP failed on every promise, the ruling party’s bus yatra is seeing an overwhelming response. Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrashekhar highlighted the Chief Minister’s dedicated focus on the development of the State. “CM Jagan is adeptly balancing welfare and development in Andhra Pradesh. He is a visionary leader and committed to the State’s prosperity prioritising the people over electoral considerations,” the MP lauded.

“CM Jagan displayed his love and affection for tribals by establishing Parvatipuram as a district. Otherwise, who would have thought about us,” Araku MP Goddetta Madhavi asked. Further, Kurupam MLA Pushpa Srivani lauded CM Jagan for taking measures to ensure social justice.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao revealed the crucial developmental statistics of the State. He said AP has made rapid strides as far as GSDP growth is concerned. The State was ranked 16th in March 2019 but jumped to the 4th rank in 2022-23.

The per capita income of AP advanced from 17th rank in March 2019 to 9th rank in 2022-23. He clarified that he was providing the statistics based on the data released by RBI and other Central agencies.

In a full throttle attack against the TDP, Dharmana said while Chandrababu Naidu was in power, the State’s industrial growth stood at a mere 3.2%. However, under CM Jagan, it has tripled and reached 10.59%.

“Previously, agriculture, the backbone of the State’s economy was ranked 27th with a negative growth rate of - 6.5%. But under Jagan, agriculture is now flourishing at +5.56%. We have now moved from the second last to the 7th position in the State,” the Minister pointed out.

MLA Anil Kumar Yadav said the Chief Minister has the distinction of nominating a fisherman to Rajya Sabha. No other CM had guts to take such an initiative, he said and added that nine fishing harbours were being constructed in the State.

CM Jagan has provided financial assistance swiftly to owners of fishing boats which were damaged in a recent fire mishap in Visakhapatnam harbour, Anil said.