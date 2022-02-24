Vijayawada: Stranded Telugu students cry for govt help

Vijayawada: Indian students stranded in Ukraine are making appeals to be evacuated, if not to the homeland, then to any country which is safe. A good number of them are from the two Telugu States and are stranded in Ukraine. They are left with no choice but to queue up outside the Indian Embassy in Kyiv seeking help as they have run out of food and money. Talking to The Hans India, parents and relatives of the residents stranded over there have appealed to the Indian government to airlift them from Ukraine as soon as possible.

The stranded residents pointed out that no alternative arrangements were made for their safety by the Indian embassy soon after the conflict. As the special flights arranged by the Indian government were overbooked and expensive they could not return to India. Earlier, ticket prices were around Rs 40,000, but now the prices have gone up to Rs 80,000 - Rs 1 lakh.

Rishita of Penuguru, Karapa Mandal, Kakinada Rural, who is studying second year MBBS in Kharkiv is among those stranded in Ukraine. Her father Buddala Satyanarayana told The Hans India that they were worried over her safety and urged the government to see that Indian students were brought home safe.

Among other students who are stranded in Ukraine are M Kumara Swamy of Kambirivalasa village in Veera Gattam mandal and N Vamsi Krishna of Palakonda revenue division headquarters.