Vijayawada: Stress on hike in budgetary allocation for health care

Vijayawada: Retired IAS officer and former Secretary, Department of Health, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Dr PV Ramesh stressed the need to increase the allocation in the budget to medical and health care from 1.4 per cent to 4 per cent of the GDP.



Dr Ramesh attended as a chief guest at the roundtable organised by Prajarogya Vedika at MBVK Bhavan here on Sunday. Doctors, NGOs, women’s organizations, students’ associations and others participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ramesh said people may not get medical and health services despite having an insurance facility. He felt the budget allocation should be increased for the medical and health services in the country to ensure good health services to the people. He said the government plays a proactive role in preventing the diseases rather than curing the patients. He felt the focus should be made on teaching in the medical colleges besides setting up medical colleges in the state. He suggested the Andhra Pradesh government to form Andhra Pradesh Health Authority to monitor the medical, nursing and paramedical courses and increase the quality of education. Dr Ramesh demanded the government to enact Right to Health to ensure medical and health services to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Doctors from IMA, representatives of the Andhra Pradesh private nursing homes association, representatives of the civil society organizations, medical representatives unions, Taxpayers association, students associations, women’s organizations and others participated in the roundtable and stressed the need to enact a law for proper healthcare.

Prajarogya Vedika State honorary president Dr KV Sai Prasad presided over the meeting and its State president MV Ramanaiah, Krishna district general secretary G Vijay Prakash and others participated.