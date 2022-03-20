Vijayawada: Students told to compete for CSIR awards says Gandham Chandrudu

Vijayawada: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) of the Union ministry of science and technology issued a notification for CSIR innovation awards for schoolchildren (CIASC) for 2022. The CSIR invites students to send their original creative technological and design ideas in the form of proposal for the competition. The proposals submitted should be one that is novel and utilitarian.

Special secretary of social welfare department Gandham Chandrudu said in a statement on Saturday that any Indian student up to Class XII and below 18 years of age as on January 1, 2022 would be eligible to apply in English or Hindi through the principal/head of the school (for authentication purposes). Proposals can be submitted by a student or a group of students.

In all, there are 15 prizes. Besides a certificate, the cash awards include one first prize Rs 1,00,000, two second prizes Rs 50,000 each, three third prizes of Rs 30,000 each, four fourth prizes of Rs. 20,000 each and five fifth prizes of Rs 10,000 each.

He suggested to the students to refer https://jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in/ for detailed guidelines and the detailed proposals can be submitted to [email protected] within the last date i.e., April 30, 2022. He appealed to all the students across the state to make use of this opportunity and requested all the teachers across the state to mentor and support the students in this regard.

Chandrudu said that comprehensive proposals were being conceptualised for Dr B R Ambedkar Gurukulams. He said that Gurukulams have 134 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL Labs) sanctioned which is the highest across the state and country. He applauded the students whose projects were selected in the recently held ATL Space challenge, wherein out of 75 projects which were selected across the country, three projects are from Andhra Pradesh and those three projects are from Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulams.