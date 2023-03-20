Vijayawada: Takshasila offers free IAS coaching for talented

Vijayawada(NTR district): Takshasila IAS Academy has decided to offer free coaching for Inter Plus IAS and Degree Plus IAS to meritorious students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Former IAS officer and Lok Satta Party founder Dr Jayaprakash Narayana released posters of this initiative here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Academy founder and director Dr BSN Durga Prasad informed that their institution has been enjoying the unique distinction of the only civil service coaching institute in Andhra Pradesh that has been chosen under the much-touted YSR Vidyonnathi Scheme. He informed that they would conduct an entrance test, both online and offline, on April 9 (between 11 am and 12 noon). He said that those, who secure top ten ranks in the entrance test, will be offered free coaching of 3 years for Degree plus IAS students & 5 years for Inter plus IAS students. Those, who secured 80 per cent above marks in the proposed entrance test, will be called for an interview, he added.

The applicants need to submit their applications by April 5, 2023 and the opportunity will be open to all students, who meet the eligibility criteria. Students can visit the Academy's website (www.takshasilaias.com) or contact the academy directly for more information, he informed. Durga Prasad said that those, who are pursuing 10th standard, are eligible for Inter plus IAS 5 years integrated course & those who are pursuing Intermediate are eligible for 3 years integrated Degree plus IAS course.