Vijayawada: Taneti Vanitha attacks Opposition for Anganwadi staff strike

Vijayawada: Asserting that the state government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of women, BC, SC, ST and Minorities, the minister for women and child welfare Taneti Vanitha came down heavily on opposition parties for their false "propaganda, provoking statements and conspiracies" against the state government.

In a statement, the minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing various programmes to improve the living standards of women and support them financially and added that a section of media has been deliberately spreading false information against the government.

The minister said the salary of Asha workers was Rs 3,000 till five months before the elections and the TDP government increased it to Rs 6,000 only for five months as the YSRCP had promised to hike their salaries. She reminded that YSRCP government has increased the salary of Asha workers to Rs 10,000 within three months of coming to power. Vanitha said the state government has increased the salary of Anganwadi workers to Rs 11,500 and questioned Opposition chief N Chandrababu Naidu why he ignored the promotions of Anganwadi workers during his tenure.

For the first time after state bifurcation, the state government will be giving promotions and fill 560 grade 2 supervisor posts and added that age limit for these posts has been increased from 45 years to 50 years.

She said the state government will be distributing 56,984 smart phones at a cost of Rs 85.47 crore to Anganwadi workers to provide better services. It has increased the salaries of Anganwadi helpers to Rs 7,000. The minister reminded that state is paying higher salaries to Asha workers and Anganwadi helpers compared with other states and among the top five states in salaries to Anganwadi workers.