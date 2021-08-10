Vijayawada : Tap connections to all households by 2024 says Kodali Nani

Vijayawada : Civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said the state government has allocated Rs 7251 crore for the Jala Jeevan Mission with an objective of providing tap water connections to all households in the state by 2024.

He said the state government had achieved 50 per cent target in the last year and has been striving to complete the Mission by deadline 2024. He said 83 per cent progress can be made by March 2022 in providing drinking water supply to the households.

Kodali Nani visited Mallayapalem village in Gudivada rural mandal on Monday where he inspected the drinking water pipeline laying works. He spoke to the officials in Gudivada and enquired about the Jala Jeevan Mission works to be taken up in Gudivada Assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 110.57 crore.

The minister asked the officials to complete the mission works as per the schedule. He said he would review the progress of works in Gudivada constituency limits every three months.

Noting that contractors would not come forward to take up the works due to escalation of prices, he said the state government issued orders to officials to ensure that the works must be started after the tenders were finalised. Kodali Nani said the grants allocated by the government for Jala Jeevan scheme were ready in Gudivada constituency.

Later, briefing the media, the minister said drinking water supply is very important to the Jagananna colonies in the state and added that the government had started works for construction of 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase in the state.

He said the government had distributed 30 lakh house site pattas to the eligible poor families in the state. The officials in Gudivada explained the plans made to supply drinking water to the households in the constituency.