Vijayawada: TDP announces candidates for 11 Assembly, 13 LS seats

Vijayawada : TDP released third list of candidates for 13 parliamentary constituencies and 11 Assembly constituencies on Friday. The party is contesting 144 Assembly constituencies and 17 parliamentary constituencies as per poll tie up with Jana Sena Party and BJP. TDP has already released the names of 128 candidates for Assembly constituencies.

With the third list, the party has declared 139 candidates for Assembly elections. Party president N Chandrababu Naidu has kept the announcement of candidates for five Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha seats pending.

The Assembly candidates are: Palasa-Gowtu Sireesha, Patapatnam-Mamidi Govinda Rao, Srikakulam-Gondu Sankar, Srungavarapukota-Kolla Lalitakumari, Kakinada city-Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao, Amalapuram (SC)-Aitabattula Ananda Rao, Penamaluru-Bode Prasad, Mylavaram-Vasantha Krishna Prasad, Narasaraopet-Chadalavada Aravinda Babu, Chirala-Madduluri Malakondaiah Yadav and Sarvepalli-Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.

The Lok Sabha candidates are: Srikakulam-Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Visakhapatnam-Matukumilli Bharat, Amalapuram-Ganti Harish, Eluru-Putta Mahesh Yadav, Vijayawada-Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Guntur-Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Narasaraopet-Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu, Bapatla-T Krishna Prasad, Nellore-Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Chittoor-Daggumalla Prasada Rao, Kurnool-Bastipati Nagaraju, Nandyal-Byreddy Sabari and Hindupur-BK Parthasaradhi.

Byreddy Sabari daughter of Byreddi Rajasekhara Reddy who joined TDP recently got ticket for Nandyala parliamentary constituency, Vasantha Krishna Prasad who quit YSRCP and joined TDP recently got Mylavaram Assembly ticket.

Naidu has reiterated that the TDP joined NDA for sake of state’s interests. He said that for Lok Sabha polls, the party is fielding leaders who can raise their voice in Parliament and fight for the state. He sought people’s support for the party candidates.

There is one woman in the Lok Sabha candidates. Two candidates are aged between 25 and 35 years while five candidates are aged between 36 and 45 years. Two candidates are in the age group 46-60 and remaining four are in the age group 61-75.

Two of the 13 candidates are retired IPS/IRS, two MBBS and three post-graduates. Remaining six candidates are undergraduates.

Simultaneous elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on May 13.