Vijayawada: Teppotsavam cancelled due to flood situation

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao informed that they have decided to cancel the celestial Teppostavam of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy in River Krishna on Wednesday as per the instructions of the irrigation authorities.

He had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga, who was adorned as Sri Mahisasura Mardhini on Tuesday.

Later explaining to the media regarding the Teppotsavam, the Collector said that as per tradition and customs, every year Teppotsavam is organised in Krishna river on the concluding day of Dasara celebrations. ''Due to heavy rains, the Krishna is in spate. The river is receiving heavy gushing inflow from upstream and the same will be released downstream from Prakasam barrage."

The irrigation authorities told the district administration that in this flood situation, Teppostavam in the river is not possible. Hence, we decided to cancel Teppotsavam, he said. Teppostavam will be confined to the banks of the river near Durga Ghat and rituals and puja will be offered to the processional deities on Hamsa Vahanam, on the punt, he informed.

Irrigation department superintendent engineer S Tirumala Rao said that they have lifted all 70 crest gates of Prakasam barrage up to 2 feet level for releasing water downstream. At present they released 1.10 lakh cusecs of water downstream and Srisailam has 1.50 lakh cusecs of water storage, Nagagarjuna Sagar has 90 cusecs of water storage and Pulichintala project has 90,000 cusecs of water storage.