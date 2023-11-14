Vijayawada: Theatre artiste Raghavaiah passes away

Vijayawada: Senior theatre artiste PV Raghavaiah (88) died in Vijayawada in the early hours of Saturday. He was born in Pedaparupudi village near Gudivada. Initially he worked as a teacher and then he started his own business. Since childhood, Raghavaiah has been fascinated about dramas and also sports.



Raghavaiah received appreciations for his Gopi character in ‘Pallepaduchu’. Later, he acted in many drams like ‘Desam Nee Sarvaswam’, ‘Alli mutha’, ‘Chariman’, ‘O chikati ratri’, ‘Arani’, ‘Seetalu sigguto sachiponadi’, ‘Sesha Prasna’ and others. Raghavaiah also participated in All India Radio playlets. He acted in a short film. He was a director’s actor and noted for excellent dialogue modulation.

While an active member in Lions Club of Vijayawada Jubilee, Raghavaiah rendered excellent service to society. He was also member in many cultural organisations like Aravinda Art Theatres, Sumadhura Kala Niketan, Andhra Arts, Andhra Nataka Kala Parishad, Drusya Vedika.

Sumadhura Kala Niketan president S Narasaraju, Drusya Vedika vice-president Dontala Prakash, TVS Anjaneya Raju, DA Sarma, Madabhushi Divakar Babu, PV Bhaskara Sarma, Tota Silvestar, VVS Prakash, D Chandrasekahr, J Sridhar, Madugula Ramakrishna, A Bhaskara Chandra, Modhammad Khaja expressed their condolences for Raghavaiah’s sudden death.