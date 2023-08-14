Vijayawada: TMA provides quality medical edu to Indian students

Vijayawada: P Vijaya Babu, Chairman of AP Official Language Commission, Government of Andhra Pradesh has said Tashkent Medical Academy (TMA), Uzbekistan is offering standard medical education to Indian students by providing Indian and international books and faculty, smart teaching programmes and hostel facilities with Indian food and additional scholarships up to Rs 5 lakh.



Addressing media in a hotel on Sunday, Vijay Babu said many Indian students are pursuing MBBS in Uzbekistan and the government is providing all facilities to pursue medical education.

The press meet was organized by the Government of Uzbekistan and Tashkent Medical Academy in Vijayawada to furnish correct information about the TMA.

Dr Divya Raj Reddy, Indian Representative of Uzbekistan Health Ministry launched the toll-free helpline at 1800-123-2931 and official website www.studyinuzbek.uz for medical education at TMA & Medical Institutions in Uzbekistan, enabling students to verify the authenticity of the information, admissions, etc before taking decisions.

She said Health Minister Innayatov A, First Deputy Health Minister and Rector of TMA is bringing good reforms for Indian students to get registration in India with NMC norms. She said ambassadors of India and Uzbekistan Manish Prabhat and Dilshod Akhatov are taking excellent care of Indian students.

S Akramjon, Assistant Rector said TMA University is 100 years old with advanced VR & AR simulation, labs, hospitals with 2000 teaching beds and is accredited globally with Times Higher Education’s best world ranking. She said TMA has strategic partnerships with Oklahoma University, USA; Humboldt University, Germany; further bolstering students’ PG opportunities; and has good tie ups with Westminster University, UK, Webster USA, Daegu Haany University, South Korea, GSL, Rajahmundry, India. Dr AF Xusanovna, Head of Educational Department, TMA and Dr J Kholmatov, Vice Dean stated TMA offers Indian standard education, to over 600 Indian students, including 100 from Andhra Pradesh through its TMA’s Indian strategic partner, NEO Institute.