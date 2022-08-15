Vijayawada: Traffic diversion in view of Independence Day celebrations

Vijayawada (NTR Distrcit): In view of several VIPs including the Chief Ministers, Ministers and others attending the Independence Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here, the Commissioner of Police suggested traffic diversion to avoid inconvenience to the commuters from 7 am to 12 noon on Monday.

All the vehicles moving from Control Room to Benz Circle need to take turn at RTC Y Junction and pass through Swarna Palace, Deepti Centre, Pushpa Hotel, Jammi Chettu Centre, Siddhartha Junction and reach Benz Circle. Likewise,

vehicles may take a turn at RTC Y Junction and pass through Bandar Locks, Raghavaiah Park, old fire station road, American Hospital, Masjid road, Netaji Bridge Geeta Nagar, Skew Bridge and reach Benz Circle.

The vehicles from Benz Circle would be diverted towards Fakirgudem, Skew Bridge, Netaji Bridge and bus station.

No vehicle would be allowed from Red Circle, RTA junction and Sikhamani Centre to Veterinary hospital.

Only the vehicles of invitees would be allowed from the Benz Circle to DCP Bungalow from 7 am to 12 noon.

The RTC buses including the No 5 route buses would not be allowed from RTC Y Junction to the Benz Circle. Instead, they need to travel on the Karl Marx road up to Ramavarappadu Ring and move towards the Benz Circle from there.

The invitees with AA passes need to enter Gate No 3 and park their vehicles there. The A1 and A2 pass holders need to enter through Gate No 4 and park their vehicles at Hand Ball ground. The B1 and B2 pass holders need to enter through Gate No 2 and park their vehicles at Football ground or in the Armed Reserve ground.

The Media personnel would be allowed through Gate No 2 provided they carry their accreditation card or any Photo ID card.

The invitees with passes need to be present at the stadium at 7.45 am.

The Police Commissioner appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the Covid regulations for the smooth celebrations of the Independence Day.