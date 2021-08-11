Vijayawada: Tummala takes charge as Kamma Corporation Chairman

Vijayawada: Tummala Chandrasekhar Rao sworn in as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Kamma Welfare and Development Corporation at Dhanekula Kalyanamandapam here on Wednesday.

Transport and I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) administered oath of office to Tummala Chandrasekhar Rao also known as Buddi.

Speaking to the media after taking the charge, Tummala thanked the Chief Minister for reposing confidence in him by giving him the post. He said that he would strive and put all his efforts for the development of Kamma community. He said he would ensure all the welfare schemes of the government are delivered to the poor families of the Kamma community.

Addressing the gathering, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkatswara Rao (Nani) said that the Chief Minister set up Kamma Corporation to uplift poor families of the community and reminded that welfare schemes are being implemented irrespective of caste, creed and religion across the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani, Ministers Anil Kumar Yadav and Sriranganatha Raju, MLAs Kolusu Parthasarathi, Abbaiah Chowdhury, Vasanta Krishna Prasad and other people's representatives were present.