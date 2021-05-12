Vijayawada: Vigilance books nine hospitals

Vijayawada: The flying squads of the vigilance and enforcement inspected 15 hospitals on Tuesday and Wednesday and found various irregularities in nine hospitals all over the state, according to director general of vigilance K V R Rajendranath Reddy.

He said in a statement here on Wednesday that criminal cases were filed against Chaitra hospital at Eluru, Asha Hospital at Anantapur, SR Hospital at Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam, Anil Neerukonda hospital at Bheemli, Ramya Hospital at Visakhapatnam, Achuta Enclave and Sriram Hospital, both in Vijayawada, Viswas hospital at Guntur, Dr Prasad Hospital at Pileru in Chittoor district.

Rajendranath Reddy said that some of the hospitals were treating Covid patients without authorisation while others are charging excessively.