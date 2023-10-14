  • Menu
Vijayawada: VRAs thank CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for restoring DA

Vijayawada: VRAs thank CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for restoring DA
Village Revenue Assistants’ (VRAs) Association leaders felicitate Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for restoring and enhancing DA, at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday

Village Revenue Assistants’ (VRAs) Association leaders called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday and thanked him for restoring their DA and enhancing it to Rs 500.

Vijayawada : Village Revenue Assistants’ (VRAs) Association leaders called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday and thanked him for restoring their DA and enhancing it to Rs 500. APGF representatives met the Chief Minister a few days ago and appealed to restore their Rs 300 DA which was revoked during the TDP rule. The government restored and hiked it to Rs 500.

Accompanied by APGF chairman K Venkatrami Reddy, VRAs’ Association leaders Dhairyam, Satyaraj, Sudhakar and Venkateswarlu expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister and felicitated him.

