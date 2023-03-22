Vijayawada: Walk-in recruitment for doctors tomorrow

Vijayawada (NTR district): Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Dr V Vinod Kumar informed that walk-in recruitment of doctors would be conducted from March 23 to 27 for filling both permanent and contract posts.

He said in a statement here on Tuesday that the walk-in recruitment would be conducted in the specialties of general medicine, general surgery, microbiology, forensic medicine, dermatology on March 23, at the office of the Director of Medical Education in the old government hospital.

Likewise, the interview for the specialties of gynaecology, ENT, anaesthesia and pathology will be held on March 25 and it will be on March 27 for the specialties of paediatrics, ophthalmology, radiology and psychiatry.

Interested candidates may personally appear for the walk-in recruitment with their certificates of SSC, MBBS, PG degree or diploma, registration certificate of Medical Council of India, PG marks list, social status certificate in addition to the study certificate from 4th to tenth class. For more details, candidates may log in www.hmfw.ap.gov.in or may contact the officer concerned on 06301138782.