Vijayawada: Wrestling inter-district championship from today

VIJAYAWADA : School Games Federation of India (SGFI), Andhra Pradesh Inter-District Under-19 Wrestling Championship for boys and girls will be conducted at the Zilla Parishad High School at Nunna near Vijayawada from November 11 to 13.

As many as 400 wrestlers and 100 officials will be participating in the championship. Addressing the media, Nunna ZPH School Head Master (HM) Vazrala Bhupal Reddy said that the School Games Federation, Andhra Pradesh allotted the under-19 boys and girls tournament to Nunna high school. The school successfully conducted the SGFI Inter-District under-14 and 17 Wrestling Championship for boys and girls two months ago.

Bhupal Reddy said that based on successful conduct of the earlier tournament, School Education Department Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Inspector of Physical Education and SGFI, AP secretary G Bhanu Murthy Raju allotted the under-19 tournament.

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and NTR District Sports Authority (DSA) are providing international standard Wrestling Mats, which were recognised by the Wrestling Federation of India, he added. He also informed that his school will provide free boarding and lodging for all participants.

Nunna ZPH School Physical Education Directors T Vijaya Varma, T Sri Latha, First Assistant S Ravi Prasad, and Staff Secretary P Nageswara Rao participated.