Vijayawada: YSRCP accused of sheltering ‘anti-Dalit’ leaders

Vijayawada : TDP alleged on Wednesday that the ruling YSRCP is “sheltering” anti-Dalit leaders by giving them tickets to contest polls, citing the case of Thota Thrimurthulu.

A local court in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday convicted YSRCP MLC and Mandapeta Assembly candidate of YSRCP, Thrimurthulu, and eight others for tonsuring and assaulting Dalits in a 28-year-old case, sentencing them to 18 months simple imprisonment, along with a penalty.

TDP spokesperson Tirunagari Jyothsna alleged that the selection of candidates of the ruling party “exposes” its anti-Dalit policy and behaviour yet again.



“The anti-Dalit policy and anti-Dalit behaviour of YSRCP is yet again exposed today with just their candidates’ selection, wherein, it is very clear that they are giving shelter to anti-Dalit leaders,” said Jyothsna in a statement.



The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP gave the Mandapeta Assembly constituency ticket to Thrimurthulu, prompting Jyothsna to allege that the party is anti-Dalit for selecting candidates with a notorious history of crime against the downtrodden sections.



She asserted that Thrimurthulu filed 148 petitions to evade punishment over the years.

Calling the YSRCP a Dalit-traitor party, she reminded that another ruling party MLC, Anantha Udaya Bhaskar (Anantha Babu), was also accused of murdering his Dalit driver V Subramanyam. Jyothsna alleged that the past five years under YSRCP had seen “continuous attacks on Dalits”.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly are scheduled on May 13 in the state and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.