Vijayawada: YSRCP nominee Asif offers prayers at Dargah

Vijayawada : Vijayawada West Assembly YSRCP nominee Shaik Asif along with his supporters performed prayers at Dargah in Panja centre (One Town) here on Wednesday for the success of the bus yatra launched by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Idupulapaya, Kadapa district.

Asif is contesting the polls for the first time and canvassing in the constituency for many weeks. He offered Chaadar to the Dargah.

He said CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing many welfare schemes and giving priority to the SC, ST, BC and Minorities in allotment of nominated posts in the state.

He said the people of Andhra Pradesh are ready to elect him as the CM for the second time.

Meanwhile, Muslim professionals and businessmen met Asif on Wednesday and extended support. Lawyer Mateen, Doctor Rehaman, advocate Khaleel, Muneer foundation president Shaik Muneer and representatives of religious associations expressed support to Asif.