VMC staff seeks colony development in Gunadala

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation employees on Monday submitted a representation to City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and VMC Commissioner Ranjit Basha requesting them for the development of the VMC Employees Colony located in Gunadala.

The employees met the Mayor and the Commissioner during Spandana programme and submitted representation for laying internal roads, giving power supply to those, who are ready for construction of houses and check the flowing of water in the plots. The VMC colony was formed about 22 years ago and there is no development. Responding to the memorandum, the Mayor said the colony can be developed with sale of 50 plots, which are unsold till now. She explained the details of the colony to Commissioner Ranjit Basha.

The Commissioner has suggested the plot owners to get ready for construction of houses without waiting for formation of internal roads. He regretted over the lack of development in the VMC colony. He assured the employees on the development of the colony. The Commissioner instructed the officials to take measures for power supply to the colony. For more than two decades the employees had been waiting for the infrastructure development in the colony. So far, one main road was formed recently and internal road works are yet to be started. The employees paid money to get the plots.