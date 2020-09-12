VTPS to get water from VMC sewage treatment plant

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is working out to supply Sewage Treatment Plant water to Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (VTPS) for power generation.



The VMC and NTTPS will reach MoU for the supply of water via pipelines to Ibrahimpatnam located about 20 km from the city. So far, the STP water is released into canals and Budameru drain in the city. As per the norms, the thermal plants have to use some percentage of water from treatment plants.

Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Prasanna Venkatesh addressing the media on Saturday and said the project cost was estimated to be Rs 100 crore and water will be supplied through pipelines.

He said a separate pipeline has to be laid for supply of water from the Sewage Treatment Plants. The thermal plant gets water from Krishna river near Ferri for cooling the plant. He said so far there is no clarity as to who has bear the expenditure for laying the pipelines and installation of machinery for the Rs 100 crore project.

Referring to development works in the city, Venkatesh said works worth nearly Rs 500 crore are at various stages in the city. He said the State government has sanctioned Rs 150 crore special grant to complete the ongoing works and to take up new civic works for the development of the city.