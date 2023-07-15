Women’s Dignity Day observed at Secretariat

VIJAYAWADA: AP Women’s Commission organised Women’s Dignity Day at the Secre-tariat at Velagapudi on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, AP Women’s Commission chairperson Va-sireddy Padma appealed to people to give up degrading women in so-cial media and stressed the need for a debate on the issue. As part of the campaign to prevent posting of derogatory remarks against women on the social media, the State Women’s Commission has been organising Women’s Dignity Day every Friday.

She said, “At present we are celebrating the Women’s Day on March 8 and there is a need to organise Women’s Dignity Day every Friday.”

The Women’s Commission chairperson said that women are marching forward in all sectors and one should respect women for their contribu-tion to the society.

She said that the State government has been making efforts for women empowerment and provided 50 per cent reservation for women in all sectors. Women employees of AP Secretariat participated in the event.