Work hard to achieve goals, students told

While distributing scholarships to students, Krishna ZP Chairperson Uppala Harika said that every student must set a goal and reach them through hard work. She claimed that the State government was implementing Amma Vodi scheme to encourage the continuation of studies and added the ZP was also giving snacks to the Class-10 students in the evenings.





The ZP Chairperson distributed Rs 15 lakh worth Coromandel International Girl Child scholarships to students who are studying in the Zilla Parishad and Government High Schools in rural areas at a programme held here on Saturday. As many as 237 girl students across the erstwhile Krishna district benefited from the Coromandel Girl Child Scholarship scheme. The company selected these students based on their talent in education in Class-9, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity.





NTR District Agricultural Officer M Vijaya Bharathi said that 65 per cent of girl students were studying professional courses such as Agricultural, Engineering, Medicine and other courses. Coromandel International Limited vice-president G V Subba Reddy said that youth would play a key role in society, so students should set their goal and reach it by working hard.





As part of corporate social responsibility, Coromandel has been implementing the scholarships for the past 18 years, he said. About 18,000 students benefited so far under this scheme. Coromandel International Limited HR in-charge Kondiparthi Sudhakar (Srinivas), regional business head KSR Chakravarthi, DGM M Sacchidananda Reddy, divisional agronomist Mohan Kumar, Uppala Ramu and others participated.



