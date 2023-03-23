Youth Centre for Excellence to help them to hone skills

MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), Bishop of Vijayawada Fr Thelagathoti Raja Rao and Provincial of AP Jesuit Province Fr K Stanislaus inaugurated the iconic building - Youth Centre for Excellence - amidst much fanfare and dedicated it to the youth, on the campus of Andhra Loyola College here on Wednesday.





They congratulated Founder of the Centre Fr Bala Bollineni for providing a state-of-the-art facility for youth to hone their skills and talents and promised to extend their support in helping the disadvantaged youth. The Youth Centre for Excellence is equipped with modern amenities and technology to cater to the needs of the youth and help them achieve their full potential.Provincial Fr Kopppala Stanislaus, dedicating the building to the youth, said the building is not a physical structure but a symbol of unwavering commitment to the future of our nation.





Founder Fr Bala Bollieni, elaborated on his journey and his dream of building the iconic building to make it a centre for all the activities for the youth. He said that now with the building his responsibility towards the youth has grown even more. He is hopeful that the Youth Centre for Excellence is expected to become a hub for the youth of Vijayawada and provide a platform for youth to make a mark in the world.