YSR Law Nestham: Rs 6.12 crore to be credited into accounts of 2,677 beneficiaries

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 6,12,65,000 directly into the bank accounts of 2,677 eligible junior advocates (@Rs 5,000 each as stipend per month for 5 months) across the State @Rs.25,000 to each beneficiary as part of YSR Law Nestham on Monday.

The State government is providing a stipend of Rs 1,80,000 for three years by annually crediting Rs 60,000 in two installments, so as to handhold junior advocates and help them to settle in their profession.

So far, under this scheme, Jagan’s government has so far disbursed a financial assistance of Rs 41.52 crore to 5,781 unique beneficiaries, including the present financial assistance.

The State government has set up Advocates’ Welfare Trust with Rs 100 crore for the welfare of advocates, under the Chairmanship of the Advocate General, Secretaries of Law and Finance as its members. The trust has so far provided a financial assistance of Rs 25 crore for providing loans, ‘Group Mediclaim Policy’ and towards other necessities of advocates.

Advocates seeking assistance from the Trust can apply online through [email protected] or directly to the Law Secretary. The advocates can call toll-free number 1902 for assistance and complaints regarding “YSR Law Nestham.”