YSRCP blamed for lack of development in Guntur

Guntur: Union minister Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar alleged that the YSRCP government diverted the Central funds and as a result, the Guntur city development has come to a grinding halt. He along with Guntur East MLA Naseer Ahmed, Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi, Prathipadu MLA BV Ramanjaneyulu reviewed the UGD and drinking water schemes in Guntur city.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to maintain transparency and check the irregularities. He said it is their responsibility to keep up their election promises and solve the problems of the people. He enquired about pending projects.

The GMC officials explained about UGD and drinking water schemes and said the state government did not release the matching grant though the Centre released the funds for the projects.

Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar directed the officials to prepare DPRs for the pending projects and added that based on the DPRs he will try to get funds from the Centre for the pending projects.

Later, addressing media, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said though the YSRCP government called the tenders to execute the works, the contractors did not come forward to take up the works. He further said if the YSRCP corporators did not cooperate, the officials would face a lot of problems. He said they will hold a meeting with the YSRCP corporators and try to develop the city.

Prathipadu MLA B Ramanjaneyulu said YSRCP corporators should think that they have been elected by the voters and extend cooperation for the development of Guntur city.

MLA Md Naseer Ahmed said the silt was not removed from the side drains in Guntur East Assembly constituency and as a result, the residents are facing a lot of problems.

MLA Galla Madhavi urged the officials to solve the drinking water problem in Guntur city and take up repairs to the potholes on the roads.

GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri was among those who participated in the review meeting.