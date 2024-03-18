YSRCP fields 10 sitting MLAs from erstwhile Krishna dist

Vijayawada: The YSRCP is fielding 10 sitting MLAs of erstwhile Krishna district to contest the ensuing AP Assembly elections to be held on May 13. The YSRCP on Saturday officially announced the names of the contestants for the 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

Two former ministers Kodali Nani and Vellampalli Srinivas and one present minister Jogi Ramesh are among the contestants fighting the elections from erstwhile Krishna district.

The erstwhile Krishna district has 16 Assembly constituencies. Seven are in NTR district, seven in Krishna district and two in Eluru district. Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani, Nuzvid MLA Meka Pratap Apparao, Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao, Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh, Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Nandigama MLA Mondithoka Jagan Mohana Rao and Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar will contest from the same Assembly constituencies in 2024 Assembly elections.

Pedana MLA and Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh will contest from Penamaluru constituency and Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivas will contest from Vijayawada Central constituency.

YSRCP is fielding Perni Kittu, son of Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani from Machilipatnam constituency.

Devineni Avinash is contesting from Vijayawada East and Shaik Asif from Vijayawada West. S Tirumala Yadav is contesting from Tiruvuru constituency.

Shaik Asif, Perni Kittu and S Tirumala Yadav are contesting the polls for the first time. Uppala Ravi is contesting from Pedana constituency.

Mylavaram sitting MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad and Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy quit the YSRCP and joined the TDP.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and Tiruvuru MLA K Rakshana Nidhi were denied tickets by the YSRCP.