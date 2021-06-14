YSRCP govt's policies lead State into bankruptcy: Somu Veerraju

Vijayawada: The BJP leadership which met here on Sunday with the State president Somu Veerraju in the chair came down heavily on the policies of the State government which resulted in the bankruptcy of the government treasury.

BJP AP in-charge P Muralidharan, national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, senior leader Sunil Deodhar, national secretary Satya Kumar, former State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, state general secretaries PVN Madhav, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Suryanarayana Raju, Lokula Gandhi and others participated in the meeting.

After the meeting, MLC and state general secretary PVN Madhav briefed the media on the proceedings of the meeting.

Madhav said that the meeting discussed in length the political situation in the State and the anti-people policies of the State government. The meeting has decided to make the BJP leaders and workers to participate in the vaccination programme.

It has also been decided to observe Yoga Day on June 21 along with some other programmes. He said that the BJP executive meeting would be conducted virtually on June 28. Madhav said that the meeting discussed the problems faced by the farmers and they extended wholehearted support to the farmers and decided to launch agitations for them.

The BJP leaders expressed concern over the bankruptcy of the treasury due to the indiscriminate distribution of largesse to the people in the name of welfare. They criticised the government for backdoor levying of garbage and hiked property taxes at a time when people are suffering due to the economic downturn.

Madhav said that the government is evaluating the properties in the cities to obtain loans and they would fight against it. The meeting opined that the government miserably failed in solving the problems of the farmers and they would launch an agitation to make the government to buy the farm produce in 21 days.

He said that the leaders discussed at length on the strengthening of party from grass root level.

Madhav demanded the government to explain why it did not take action against encroachment of government land in Visakhapatnam. They strongly condemned the efforts of the government to mortgage the government properties. Referring to the raising petrol and diesel prices, he said the enhancement was due to the global incidents. If the petro products were brought under the GST, the prices would come down, the meeting opined.

The BJP leaders ruled out any alliance with the TDP in spite of the efforts of Chandrababu Naidu.