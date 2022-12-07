YSRCP's Jayaho BC Mahasabha to begin in a while, traffic restrictions imposed in Vijayawada

The Jayaho BC Mahasabha to be held in the auspices of the YSRCP party at Indra Gandhi stadium in Vijayawada today morning to the evening will begin in a while. The representatives of the backward castes are coming to Chalo Vijayawada saying Jayaho BC. All BC representatives from the village level to state level will attend it as the party sent invitations to 84 thousand of people. CM Jagan will announce what he has done for the BCs in these three and a half years of coming to power and what he will do in the future.



Meanwhile, BC rallies started from many parts of the state on Tuesday. Right from Panchayat ward members to municipal ward councilors from backward classes, district and state-level public representatives and those holding nominated positions will also come to Jayaho BC Mahasabha. The YSRCP has made arrangements for breakfast, lunch, and accommodation in accordance with the number of invitees coming to this meeting, which is being organized in the style of a party mini-plenary. Two thousand buses have been arranged in 175 constituencies of the state. In addition to these, BC representatives are coming in another two thousand heavy vehicles. Along with them, a large number of people from nearby areas will come to the meeting in their cars and bikes.

As part of it, Traffic restrictions in Vijayawada were imposed, and over,4000 hotel rooms, 150 community halls, and welfare centers have been arranged for the BC delegates coming from all over the state in Vijayawada and Guntur cities. Traffic restrictions have been implemented in the city so that the residents of Vijayawada do not face any traffic problems. Only vehicles coming to BC Sabha will be allowed on Bandar Road from Benz Circle to Traffic Control Room. Vehicles going to distant areas via Vijayawada city are being diverted from the suburbs of the city.

According to the schedule, Jayaho BC Mahasabha will start at 10 am followed by the address of BC leaders. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will address the meeting at noon. Later, the Chief Minister will leave Gannavaram Airport at 2 pm.