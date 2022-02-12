A fleet of ships from various commands on their way to Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Parts of the RK Beach is getting a fresh coat of paint, while beautification work is going on in a full swing at various places as the City of Destiny is preparing itself to host twin grand events -- Presidential Fleet Review (PFR)-2022 and Milan. With a fleet of ships from Andaman Nicobar Command (ANC), tri-service command, Southern Naval Command and Western Naval Command, Indian Coast Guard and merchant ships from Shipping Corporation of India already on their way : to the port city to participate in the PFR scheduled on February 21, elaborate arrangements are in place for the event with the coordination of state administration and Indian Navy. This is the second time the PFR is being hosted in Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, the ENC hosted the PFR in 2006 when Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was President. Along with the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, the PFR will be witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, cabinet ministers, Governor, ministers from Central and state governments along with other dignitaries. Sharing the details about the works taken up for the global events, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha says, "Already beautification work in various points is coming to a close. Apart from giving a fresh coat of paint to the sculptures, arranging decorative lighting, increasing greenery along the medians and beautification work are being taken up at a cost of Rs 5 crore." Besides, VMRDA Chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala mentioned that beautification of the TU-142 Aircraft Museum was taken up at a cost of Rs 20 lakh and Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy Central Park at Rs 15 lakh. Meanwhile, the India Post plans to release a special postal cover and a postal stamp during the PFR. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to take part as chief guest for the operational demonstration and international city parade scheduled on February 27 as a part of the Milan-2022. The parade will be held at RK Beach from YMCA to Coastal Battery.

While the PFR is scheduled on February 21, Milan is hosted from February 25 and continues till March 4.

This is the first time Milan will be hosted in Visakhapatnam under the Eastern Naval Command (ENC). Earlier editions of the multilateral exercise were hosted under the aegis of the ANC.

Although Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta confirmed that invitation has been extended to 47 friendly countries to participate in Milan-2022, the participation has been confirmed from 42 countries. According to Navy sources, while some of the navies are sending ships and others only aircraft for the multilateral exercise, few others are sending only the delegation. Also, a few of the navies are sending ships, aircraft along with the delegation.

The police do not want to leave any chance with regard to safety as there will be a heavy movement of VVIPS and VIPs to watch the ensuing events.

Keeping the ensuing global events in view, Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha declared a temporary red zone for a period of 48 years along the jurisdiction of city police Commissionerate. The restriction prohibits drones from flying. The CP mentioned that the red zone will come into effect from February 20 to 22. The use of aerial platforms such as para gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, microlight aircraft, unnamed aerial system services and hot air balloons will be prohibited from February 19 to March 5.

Also, fishing will not be allowed at the anchorage area that stretches from RK Beach to Tenneti Park from February 18 to March 4.