A host of activities take centre stage in harbour phase of MILAN-2024

Visakhapatnam: As the first phase of ‘MILAN-2024’ unfolded in Visakhapatnam, plenty of activities took centre stage. Through the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) demo at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Indian Navy showcased cutting-edge submarine rescue technology. This landmark occasion offered a firsthand glimpse into the future of underwater rescue operations.

With the acquisition of two DSRVs in 2018, the Indian Navy has joined a select group of nations which possess capability of rescue missions at staggering depths of up to 650 meters. This demonstration heralded a new era of maritime safety and collaboration across the oceans.

A full dress rehearsal of the International City Parade caught the attention of the viewers at RK Beach as the rehearsal brought diverse cultures and maritime prowess to the fore. More than 2,000 personnel from multiple navies marched with pride, synchronising their steps and epitomising the spirit of international cooperation.

During the air demo, the venue reverberated with patriotic music as marching bands from India and other participating nations enticed the audience. The event was reviewed by the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command. The event held under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command displayed the performance of school children and sea cadets. As a part of the day’s events, a health trek was flagged off from Dolphin hill, drawing over 600-plus personnel from the Indian Navy and friendly foreign navies together. It was followed by a yoga session.

‘MILAN 2024’ is not just a military exercise but a platform for the future of international naval cooperation. It exposed young officers to enriching experiences. 50 young officers from friendly foreign countries received hands-on experience across various Indian Navy platforms.

The unique opportunity to sail on the sail training ship INS Tarangini aimed at forging lasting bonds among the young officers and provided an avenue for them to learn traditional seamanship and navigate the open sea together, transcending borders and building lasting friendship.

Further, the endeavour fostered international ties, knowledge sharing and a vision to collaborate on the high seas. In addition, the Maritime Warfare Centre offered cutting-edge ship-handling simulators, allowing young officers to hone their navigation skills during diverse scenarios.

This immersive training prepares them for real challenges at sea. Apart from a cultural tour to Agra, bilateral talks and table top exercises were organised on the occasion.

Subject matter expert exchange at Maritime Warfare Centre, visit to INS Vikrant, opening ceremony of MILAN-2024, inauguration of MILAN village and maritime tech exhibition are some of the events lined up on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to inaugurate the MILAN village on Wednesday, while Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar is attending as chief guest for the two-day international maritime seminar that commences from February 22.

Reinforcing relations, sharing knowledge with other navies, MILAN-2024 provided a powerful platform to foster friendship among foreign nations, bolster maritime engagements, enhance interoperability and exchange best practices.











