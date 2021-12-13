A host of civic issues bog them down for years

Visakhapatnam: A colony that falls under the core area of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) continues to grapple with a number of problems.



Though Marripalem VUDA layout came into existence in 1990, the neighbourhood lacks several basic amenities.

Worn out roads, incomplete drainage system, an undeveloped park space and improper sanitation are some of the issues faced by the residents of the neighbourhood.

Despite the active presence of residents' welfare association (RWA) plus highly qualified people staying in the place, the residents here mention that they were not able to resolve the colony problems that continue to bog them down for years now.

In addition to the existence of a host of independent houses, the area in the 52nd division near NAD junction has more than 120-plus apartment complexes.

Owing to age, the worn out roads in the colony make travelling risky. Sanitation maintenance is another major challenge the residents continue to put up with. "Earlier, a 14-member sanitation team used to work in the neighbourhood. The count has now become nine. Still, the colony suffers from lack of proper sanitation. Garbage is strewn all along the roads. Pooling RWA's funds, we engaged three more staff for sanitation purpose," says Mandalapu Vasudeva Rao, president of Marripalem VUDA Layout Residents' Welfare Association.

A park which was proposed to be developed in public-private-partnership mode between the GVMC and the RWA is now hanging in the balance. "The proposal was made in 2019 and parts of the work for the park were completed. The RWA share to the tune of Rs 14 lakh is invested in it. But we are yet to get the corporation's share to complete the project," says CHV Suresh, secretary of the association.

Since there is no proper drainage system in place, the household water often gets stagnated at one of the corners of the colony. Though the UGD works were taken up in parts of the area, they, however, were left incomplete. "Lack of sanitation did not stop the authorities from collecting Rs 120 for garbage lifting from each household. It was earlier Rs 30. Wastage that arrives from a star-hotel and other eateries in and around the colony also lands here as they pass through the drains that dot the area. Owing to which, we need to put up with an unbearable stench," rues P Gururama Reddy, a resident of the neighbourhood.

A vacant and dilapidated police quarters housed in the area has turned out to be a hub for anti-social activities. The locals demand demolition of the old quarters as miscreants not only create nuisance by gathering there in the evenings but also leave emptied liquor bottles in the premises and on the roads.

In a colony where a Provident Fund Regional office, a Passport office, a Rythu Bazaar, five banks, an ESI hospital, three private schools exist, civic issues continue to bother the residents. In future, the residents say, if the civic authorities fail to look into their issues, they may not be able to pay their property tax.