Live
- Amarnath Yatra: 10th batch of over 6,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu
- TN on high alert after Nipah virus cases in Kerala; medical teams deployed across borders
- Man drowns in Dehradun river as rain continues at many places
- Man held with over 5,000 bottles of fake cough syrup
- Punjab Assembly witnesses unruly scenes, Cong MLAs stage walk out
- Ram, Krishna, Shankar are symbols of our faith and heritage: Yogi
- Victim’s mom was on same floor when Radhika was shot
- IBCN 2025: Celebrating the Chettiar legacy
- Free bus facility for students in govt schools
- State to finalise Board, Corporation appointments on July 16
A new ropeway, Luge gravity ride for tourists in Vizag
Visakhapatnam: Kailasagiri Hill is all set to find a special place in Visakhapatnam tourists’ map.With a number of projects lined up, the oldest...
Visakhapatnam: Kailasagiri Hill is all set to find a special place in Visakhapatnam tourists’ map.
With a number of projects lined up, the oldest tourist spot will go through a major transformation. The existing ropeway has become old and the travel duration of it is quite short. Keeping this in view, a new ropeway will be set up to provide a spectacular view of Kailasagiri, starting from the foothills.
In order to increase the tourists’ footfall, the VMRDA plans to provide a three-dimensional view of the hill wherein visitors can view the bay front, city view overlooking the hill.
The improved accessibility to the hills through the ropeway will also aid in increasing the footfalls to Telugu Samskruthika Niketanam in Kailasagiri.
The new ropeway will be facilitated with updated technology and enhanced safety features for a better, safe and smooth experience to the visitors. After the completion of the new one, the existing ropeway would be dismantled. Along with the ropeway, VMRDA also proposed to introduce another new attraction – a Luge gravity ride, similar to the gravity ride of Sentosa in Singapore. “Plans are afoot to provide a similar international experience to the tourists arriving in Visakhapatnam,” said VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan.