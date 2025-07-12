A new ropeway, Luge gravity ride for tourists in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Kailasagiri Hill is all set to find a special place in Visakhapatnam tourists’ map.

With a number of projects lined up, the oldest tourist spot will go through a major transformation. The existing ropeway has become old and the travel duration of it is quite short. Keeping this in view, a new ropeway will be set up to provide a spectacular view of Kailasagiri, starting from the foothills.

In order to increase the tourists’ footfall, the VMRDA plans to provide a three-dimensional view of the hill wherein visitors can view the bay front, city view overlooking the hill.

The improved accessibility to the hills through the ropeway will also aid in increasing the footfalls to Telugu Samskruthika Niketanam in Kailasagiri.

The new ropeway will be facilitated with updated technology and enhanced safety features for a better, safe and smooth experience to the visitors. After the completion of the new one, the existing ropeway would be dismantled. Along with the ropeway, VMRDA also proposed to introduce another new attraction – a Luge gravity ride, similar to the gravity ride of Sentosa in Singapore. “Plans are afoot to provide a similar international experience to the tourists arriving in Visakhapatnam,” said VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan.