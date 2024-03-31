Adari Anand Kumar conducts campaign in GVMC 89th ward

Adari Anand Kumar, the MLA candidate for the Visakhapatnam YSRCP West Constituency, conducted an election campaign in the 89th ward on Saturday evening under the leadership of Ward President Aitamshetty Gopi and In-charge Doddi Kiran.

The campaign started with special pujas in temples and was followed by a rally from Kottapalem Adarsha Nagar. Anand Kumar was warmly welcomed by YSRCP activists and supporters with garlands and salutes.





During the campaign, Anand Kumar listened to the problems faced by the residents and assured them that he would work towards solving them. He urged the people to support him in the upcoming election and promised that victory would be theirs with their continued support.





Anand Kumar then visited every household in the constituency to understand the issues firsthand and reiterated his commitment to addressing them. He encouraged the residents to evaluate the development in the constituency and make an informed decision on voting.



Additionally, Anand Kumar distributed pamphlets outlining the welfare programs initiated by YS Jagan mohan Reddy and highlighted the reasons why YS Jaganmohan Reddy should be re-elected as Chief Minister.





The campaign event was attended by YSRCP Western Constituency Co-observer Pedada Ramana Kumari, PACS Chairman Alla Paidi Raju, Gedela Muralikrishna, Aitam Shetty Koti, Malla Srinu, as well as corporators, ward presidents, and party leaders from various levels. The event saw a large turnout of YSRCP workers, supporters, and the general public.

