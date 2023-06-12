Amit Shah targets Jagan govt

Visakhapatnam: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who took on the YSRCP government during his speech at a public meeting in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday gave a clear indication to the party cadres that they would now go aggressive against the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh.

Shah, apart from making serious allegations against the state government, appealed to the people to see that Andhra Pradesh makes a strong presence in the Union government led by Modi for the third consecutive term in 2024 by sending 20 out of 25 BJP candidates to the Lok Sabha. Shah knew that it was a tall order, but party sources say that this was a clear indication to the rank and file of the party that they would be taking on the YSRCP at any cost. It is also an indication that it would firm up some understanding with other parties fighting the YSRCP in the state. Shah who started his speech by offering prayers to Simhachalam Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy remembered great leaders like Alluri Sitaramaraju, Tenneti Viswanadham and Maharaja of Vizianagaram PVG Raju.

While starting his political speech by narrating what Modi government had done for the country since 2014 vis a vis UPA government’s 10-year rule, he turned his ire over the state government saying while the Modi government was corruption free, the YSRCP government was mired in “several scams, corruption and lawlessness. It did nothing for the people,” he said.

The Union minister said, “while Jagan claims that his was farmer friendly government, it is sad story that Andhra Pradesh stood at number 3 position in terms of farmers’ suicides. Shah said even the Central scheme which gives 5 kg free rice for the poor since the outbreak of Covid pandemic, the state government was pasting Jagan stickers on it and claiming that it was they who were giving the rice. He said the state was not giving any rice. It was all given by the Centre.

Referring to direct cash benefit scheme called Rythu Bharosa which the YSRCP always speaks about and claims that it was part of its electoral promises, Shah said Rs 6,000 per farmer that was being transferred into farmers’ accounts was being given by the Centre but Jagan government claims that it was their money.

“Similarly, in terms of tax devolution, the Jagan government should explain where the money had gone? All that is lost in corruption of the state government,” he asked. Even the Bhogapuram airport, Shah said, was the initiative of the Centre but the YSRCP government claims it was their achievement.