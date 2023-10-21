Anakapalli: Development works gain pace in Anakapalli

Anakapalli : Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma directed the officials to accelerate the development works being carried out in Anakapalli zone.

Visiting Rajupalem, Nehru Chowk, Gundala junction, Perugu Bazaar, railway underpath and Ring Road areas along with an army of officials in Anakapalli on Friday, the Commissioner examined various development works. A BT road constructed as part of road widening works from Rajupalem to Vallur was inspected.

Saikanth Varma instructed the officials concerned that measures should be taken while shifting electric poles from Sunkarametta junction to Y-junction. Further, the GVMC Commissioner paid a visit to know the progress of central median works from Nehru Chowk junction to Gundala Junction and Perugu Bazaar 50-feet road widening works.

Officials were directed to prepare plans for the central median, footpath, electric lights, greening etc. from the railway underpath to Ring Road, among other requirements. Later, the construction works of the girls’ athletes dormitory was inspected at NTR Stadium which is being constructed with the funds of the MPLADS. During the Commissioner’s visit, corporator Mandapati Sunitha brought the requirement of a walking track to be laid at the stadium to the attention of the Commissioner. Meanwhile, the officials were directed to plan for the development of the Sharada Nagar Shanti Park. Further, a review meeting was conducted with engineering, town planning, zonal commissioner and contractors at Anakapalli zonal office and the officials were directed to complete the development works within 15 days.

The Commissioner directed the zonal commissioner Venkata Ramana to ready an action plan to take up basic infrastructure such as toilets, flooring, painting and furniture repairs and beautification works. Chief engineer Ravi Krishnam Raju, deputy director of horticulture M Damodar Rao and assistant city planner Jhansi Lakshmi were present.