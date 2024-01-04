Anakapalli: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath visits TIDCO houses

Anakapalli : IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is fulfilling the dream of owning a house for the poor.

After visiting TIDCO houses at Satyanarayanapuram in Anakapalli on Wednesday, the minister said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy saw hardships of the poor from close quarters during his padayatra and decided to build houses for them.

After coming to power, the Chief Minister built lakhs of TIDCO houses and colonies in the state so that they can live with dignity, he added.

The IT Minister mentioned that the construction of TIDCO houses in Anakapalli was completed and arrangements were made for a house warming ceremony scheduled on Thursday.

Further, Amarnath informed that the construction of 2,744 houses was completed in Anakapalli district. Referring to the TIDCO beneficiaries’ happiness, the minister opined that ‘Sankranti’ has arrived early for them.

During the visit, the IT Minister inspected the quality of houses. He has been monitoring the facilities being set up in the colony for quite a while.