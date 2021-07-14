Andhra University vice-chancellor draws TNSF criticism

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Nadu Students' Federation (TNSF) state president MV Pranav Gopal demanded the removal of Andhra University vice-chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy.

Briefing the media here on Tuesday, he said that Andhra University has been turned into a YSRCP office. Pranav Gopal demanded the V-C should tender his resignation and join the political arena which seems to be his primary area of interest. Further, he alleged that the Andhra University's reputation was badly affected ever since Prof Prasad Reddy took charge as its VC.

The TNSF state president Pranav Gopal lodged a complaint with III town police station against the VC for violating the Covid-19 rules and conducting programmes in AU. "When you had no time to support the families of those who died due to Covid in Andhra University, how come you have time to play an active part in politics?" said Pranav Gopal.

The TNSF state president demanded ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to each family of the employees who succumbed to the coronavirus and job to the kin of the deceased.

AP Student Youth JAC state chairman A Mahesh, Visakhapatnam parliament TNSF president YS Ratan and Visakhapatnam west constituency president Vinay participated in the programme.