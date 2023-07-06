AP govt accords top priority to education sector: Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP government is according top priority to the education sector, reiterated City Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.

Laying a foundation stone for the construction of an additional floor in Madhura Nagar GVMC High School at ward 25 here on Wednesday, she mentioned that under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the development programmes of the schools are progressing at a brisk pace.

She said the foundation stone was laid to build five classrooms in the school to be constructed with the support of GVMC funds to the tune of Rs 36 lakh.

Further, the Mayor mentioned that the progress of the country can be achieved through the development of the education sector and emphasised on strengthening the system to develop creativity among students. She said the government is already spending a large chunk of funds for the transformation of the education system across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP north constituency coordinator KK Raju said the education sector developed in AP sets an example for other states to follow suit. He said the Nadu-Nedu scheme revamped the government schools in the state like corporate schools.

25th ward corporator Saripalli Govind, zonal commissioner Vijaya Lakshmi, school principal, teachers and YSRCP leaders participated in the programme.