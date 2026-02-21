Arrangements in place for Intermediate exams

Visakhapatnam: JointCollector Gobbilla Vidyadhari on Friday instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements for the conduct of the Intermediate examinations scheduled in the months of February and March.

Holding a review meeting here, the JC instructed the officials concerned to consider tight security measures at the examination centres and directed them to implement section 144.

She suggested that a chief superintendent and a sitting squad should be made available for each centre.

The Joint Collector instructed the officials to facilitate medical camps, drinking water, continuous power supply and high-speed internet facilities at all the centres.

Vidyadhari instructed the RTC officials to run additional buses so that candidates can reach the examination centres without any inconvenience.

The education department and other officials are directed to inspect respective examination centres and ensure that all the facilities are provided.

Briefing the details, RIO Muralidharan informed that 81,001 students are appearing for the intermediate exams to be held from February 23. The theory exams will be held at 85 centres, he added.

The RIO stated that 40,165 students are appearing for the first year, while 40,836 candidates are writing the second year exams. He said that the practical exams for vocational groups were conducted smoothly from January 27 to February 10.

He mentioned that the theory exams will be held from February 23 to March 24.

The timings of the first and second intermediate students will be from 9 am to 12 pm.

Officials from the education, medical and health, RTC, APEPDCL, police, revenue and postal departments were present.