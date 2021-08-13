Athletes lauded for bagging medals

Visakhapatnam: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) organised an event at Andhra University grounds on Thursday to congratulate the Indian athletes who won medals in the Olympics Games in Tokyo.

Marking the International Youth Day, 78th ward corporator B Ganga Rao said the government should step beyond felicitating and presenting awards to those who won medals and they need to come up with an action plan to extend support to athletes' future endeavours. The event was attended by DYFI leaders David, DYFI city secretary Raju, Boxing Association representatives and athletes.