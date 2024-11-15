Beating plastic pollution,a serious task ahead

Visakhapatnam: As millions of tonnes of plastic waste continue to generate every year, devising means to tackle mounting plastic pollution has become an insurmountable task for the authorities concerned.

Even as the European scientists found over 16,000 chemicals in plastics and a quarter of them being considered hazardous to human health and the ecosystem, a number of products used on a daily basis remain to be packed incorporating plastic sheets.

From sweet shops to eateries, vegetable markets to retail outlets and tea stalls, a majority of them use wafer-thin plastic covers that are less than 50-micron thickness. Also, most of the tiffin and hot beverage stalls depend on plastic covers to pack piping hot food and refreshments and meet their parcelling needs.

Despite experts repeatedly cautioning about plastic chemicals that are associated with adverse health outcomes, plastic-wrapped products are made extensively accessible in the market.

Although a handful of NGOs wrestle against the plastic use on special occasions such as ‘World Environment Day’, ‘World Oceans Day’ and by rolling out campaigns to promote reducing, reusing and recycling of plastic, the impact of the material getting into the food chain and aquatic environs need to be flagged in a bigger way. As victims of plastic pollution, the issue has to be viewed seriously. Apparently, communities, industries and institutions and residents have to come together to look for sustainable alternatives and make a conscious effort towards the no-plastic goal.

Taking up advocacy drives, sensitising people, bringing in behavioural change among them and encouraging stakeholders’ to take an active part in building awareness go a long way in cutting down the use of plastic supplies which have become an indispensable part of daily life for convenience reasons.

A couple of years back, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) took up serious measures to curb single use plastic, monitoring seriously and charging penalties. At a time when people were sensitised and about to switch to sustainable alternatives, the endeavour came to a screeching halt following changes in the administration.

Refocusing again on the mission, the civic body embarked upon a 45-day-long ‘no-plastic ‘campaign. “Through this, people will be sensitised on the impact of plastic pollution and encouraged to opt for alternative supplies and help make the city plastic-free,” says P. Sampath Kumar, GVMC Commissioner.

Further, the Commissioner informs that plastic supplies that are less than 120 microns will not be allowed to be used in any outlets.

By New Year, the GVMC is considering serious measures to impose a 100 percent ban on plastic in Visakhapatnam.

Apart from zonal commissioners, self help group women, sanitary inspectors and corporation staff, ward secretaries, etc are going to chip in to coordinate with one another and make the ‘no-plastic’ mission effective.

As the authorities concerned gear up to beat plastic pollution, the retailers mention that even as they welcome the move, viable alternatives should be suggested to replace plastic covers.