Bus Yatra: TDP leaders vow to bring back Naidu as CM

Anantapur: TDP leaders Kalava Srinivasulu, Paritala Sunitha, Palle Raghunath Reddy and Prabhakar Choudhury has called upon party cadres and people to bring back Nara Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister to undo the misrule of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Participating in bus yatra dubbed as ‘Bhavishattuku Guarantee’ at Rajiv colony and at Tidco houses here in the city, the leaders alleged that prices of all essential commodities skyrocketed making it difficult for common man to live.

“The TDP government built the Tidco houses and the irony is giving the YSRCP color to the houses. The mini-manifesto released by TD landed the ruling party in jittery. There is no development anywhere. Even the potholes on the roads is not filled,” they said.

The leaders recalled the development, the city witnessed when Prabhakar Choudhury was the municipal chairman and MLA.

The TDP had built as many as 6,217 houses and also contemplated to build another 6,000 odd houses but the YSRCP which took over reins of government promised to deliver houses free of cost but whiled away time these four years making a mockery of its own promise.

The present MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy did not visit the people once in these four years. The Shilparamam was developed with Shramdan. All the parks were destroyed in the city and the city witnessed nil development.