Call for united fight to halt privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: Former MLC and professor K Nageshwar called on the people to resist the corporate monopoly on public wealth with united movements.

Addressing the gathering at a seminar organised against the Central government's decisions on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) here on Wednesday, Prof Nageshwar pointed out that the BJP government was handing over public sector industries which were creating wealth to the country to private players.

The seminar was held under the aegis of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant recognised union (CITU). The professor explained that the working class in the country should be prepared for a united fight against the privatisation move. Former director (operations) of RINL, K K Rao demanded that the Centre reconsider its decision on 100 percent strategic sale of the VSP.

Former executive director (Works) of RINL KV Vidya Sagar said the government wanted to come up with right ideas to reduce the losses of VSP and put it on survival mode. State CITU president Ch Narasinga Rao mentioned that the Union government invested Rs 5,000 crore on VSP and the plant paid the same through the GST this year alone.

VSP recognised union president J Ayodhya Ram, general secretary YT Das, corporator B Gangarao and CITU leader NS Rama Rao and employees participated in the programme.