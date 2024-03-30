CH-53E ‘Super Stallion’ makes it maiden landing at INS Dega

Visakhapatnam: US Marine CH-53E ‘Super Stallion’ made its maiden landing at naval air stationINS Dega in Visakhapatnam. These heavy lift helicopters of the Marine Corps are operating from the US Navy ships as part of the ongoing ‘Tiger Triumph 2024’ exercise in Kakinada. In consonance with Indian Navy and Air Force helicopters, they have undertaken various transportation and HADR missions.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy and Rear Admiral Joaquin Martinez, Vice Commander Seventh Fleet of the United States Navy, Major General Akhilesh Kumar, General Officer Commanding, 54 Infantry Division of the Indian Army visited the joint Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief Camp at Kakinada on Friday.

They were accompanied by senior members of the Indian and US Armed Forces and officials from civil administration.

The camp was set up as part of the ongoing combined tri-services exercise ‘Tiger Triumph 24’.

The exercise commenced on March 18 with participation from joint forces of both the countries and included ships and aircraft from Indian Navy, aircraft and specialist medical teams from the Indian Air Force, Indian Army Troops from the 91 Infantry Brigade and USN ship Somerset with integral aircraft, fixed wing aircraft from USAF and the US Marines.

The sea phase of the exercise that commenced on March 26 witnessed extensive joint exercises between ships and aircraft of the Indian Navy and US Navy, combat manoeuvres, joint procedures and drills along with extensive amphibious operations at Kakinada for landing of relief material and team for setting up the relief camp.

During the visit on Friday, senior officers were familiarised with progress of the exercise as they visited amphibious operations and reviewed facilities set up by the combined forces which included a camp for internally displaced populace and a medical camp.

In consonance with the established partnership between India and the US, the bilateral tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise between both countries ‘Tiger Triumph’ is carried out on the Eastern Seaboard and it will continue till March 31.