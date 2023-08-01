Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan arrives in Visakhapatnam to lay the foundation stone for InOrbit Mall to come up at Kailasapuram at a cost of Rs.600 crore.











Along with other programmes, the Chief Minister will inaugurate various development projects and works pertaining to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and Andhra University. Later, the Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in an interactive session with students at Andhra University Convention Centre.











Meanwhile, a large number of people, women in particular, lined up all along the stretch that extended from Visakhapatnam Airport to Kailasapuram to welcome the Chief Minister, holding placards and raising slogans.

