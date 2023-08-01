Live
- Mahati Swara Sagar wants to remake his father’s iconic song with Ram Charan
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan arrives in Visakhapatnam to lay the foundation stone for InOrbit Mall to come up at Kailasapuram at a cost of Rs.600 crore.
Along with other programmes, the Chief Minister will inaugurate various development projects and works pertaining to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and Andhra University. Later, the Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in an interactive session with students at Andhra University Convention Centre.
Meanwhile, a large number of people, women in particular, lined up all along the stretch that extended from Visakhapatnam Airport to Kailasapuram to welcome the Chief Minister, holding placards and raising slogans.
