City Police crack Kancharapalem theft case

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam city police on Friday cracked the mystery behind the theft case registered recently at Kancharapalem.

During the investigation, the police unearthed shocking facts.

At a press briefing held in Visakhapatnam, the City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi stated one of the family members was involved in the case.

It may be recalled that an old woman and her grandson were tied up in their house with ropes as a group of thieves stole 12 tolas of gold jewellery, over Rs.3 lakh cash and escaped in the family’s car from the residence.

However, the stolen car was traced at Marikavalasa as the thieves abandoned the vehicle in the area.

The police informed that the grandson of the old lady himself was involved in the case.

Dharmala Krishnakanth, a 19-year-old grandson, along with his friends, planned the looting in their residence.

According to police, Krishnakanth has been debt-ridden due to online trading.

When his father was out of station, he hatched a plan to take away the jewellery and cash from home.

Entering through the door behind the house, P Pramod Kumar, Sheik Abhishek, A Satya Surya Kumar tied the old lady and Krishnakanth before escaping from the house with the looted jewellery and cash.

To make sure no one gets suspicious, the trio tied up Krishnakanth too.

The city police recovered Rs.2.10 lakh cash, 12 tolas of gold from the accused.