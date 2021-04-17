CM Jagan to develop Vizag on all fronts: Vijayasai Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will develop Visakhapatnam into a beautiful city. The MP along with Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao visited Visakhapatnam North constituency here on Friday and laid foundation stone for development works to the tune of Rs 3.93 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that the city would be developed on all fronts and would make it as a slum-free city. About 740 slum areas will be developed with required infrastructure, he mentioned. Soon, the MP said, works related to Bhogapuram airport will commence. Similarly, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the six-lane road works as assured.

MP MVV Satyanarayana, GVMC Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana and Deputy Mayors J Sridhar participated in the programme.

Mega job mela

Meanwhile, launching the poster of the party-sponsored mega job fair in North Andhra districts, the MP said it will be held on April 24 and April 25 at Andhra University Convention hall at beach road in Visakhapatnam. Similarly, the job fair will be held on April 25 at the Government Junior College in Parvathipuram and on May 2 at convention hall on 80 feet road in Srikakulam. Further, Vijayasai Reddy said more than 70 per cent of jobs were created for women.

Candidates should have minimum qualification of 10th, Intermediate, degree, diploma, engineering and pharmacy to apply for the posts. Unemployed persons between the age group of 23 and 38 years can avail the opportunity.