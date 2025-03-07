CM urged to expedite probe into attack against him in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: TDP media coordinator Gopal Reddy submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the district Telugu Desam Party office on Thursday to speed up the investigation of the attack case on the then Opposition leader Naidu during the YSR Congress party’s regime.

Gopal Reddy briefed the Chief Minister that five years ago, during Naidu’s visit to Visakhapatnam, the YSRCP leaders abused him and was blocked at the Visakhapatnam Airport by the followers of the former Visakhapatnam north constituency in-charge KK Raju.

Even as the police registered a Suo Moto case at Visakhapatnam Airport zone police station, Gopal Reddy said, no action was taken in the case so far. Gopal Reddy handed over the FIR copies to the Chief Minister and requested him to speed up the investigation and take action at the earliest. Responding to the request, Chandrababu Naidu assured Gopal Reddy that he would look into the representation.